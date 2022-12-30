Robbers attack man and steal car during terrifying burglary in village near Rugby

The man suffered injuries to his chest and hand, which are not life-threatening

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses to an aggravated burglary and would like to hear from people who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

Robbers attacked a man and stole a car during a terrifying burglary in a village near Rugby.

Police were called by the ambulance service after a report of a man in his 50s suffering injuries to his chest and hand, which are not life-threatening.

Advertisement

Robbers are believed to have assaulted the man in Rugby Lane in Stretton-on-Dunsmore at 5.30am this morning (Friday) before taking a white Seat Leon car.

Warwickshire Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses to an aggravated burglary and would like to hear from people who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

Advertisement

"Unknown suspects are believed to have assaulted the man before taking a white Seat Leon car."

Detective Inspector Gareth Unett said: "Enquiries are currently ongoing and we are keen for anyone who saw the incident to come forward.

Advertisement

“We understand an incident of this nature is concerning to our local community but we would like to reassure them we have begun a thorough investigation.

“We would ask for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or who has information, which would help with enquiries to please get in touch.

Advertisement

“We’re also keen to locate the car – the last three letters of its registration are RUU – so if you see it or know where it might be, please contact the force.

“Any information, no matter how small, could be important in our investigation.”

Advertisement