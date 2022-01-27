Robbers steal pizza delivery rider's moped in Mancetter

A pizza delivery rider was robbed in Church Walk, Mancetter, last Thursday, January 20 when a gang demanded his keys and threatened him with violence if he didn't hand them over.

The incident took place at about 8pm when six unknown men on three motorcycles pulled up alongside.

The keys were handed over and the suspects took the moped – a white Honda Vision, registration number KL19 JVF - and rode off towards Atherstone town centre.

The suspects all wore black jackets, motorcycle wear and black helmets.

PC Lily Patterson said: “Atherstone residents are asked to keep an eye out for the moped. It has very distinctive Dominos Pizza livery, so should be easily identifiable. It is possible that it may have been abandoned locally.

“Advice around protecting vehicles or property with tracking devices or security markings is available through your Warwickshire Police Safer Neighbourhood Team. Please get in touch if we can help.”

“We would like to hear from anyone with information about this robbery or who may have caught dash-cam or doorbell footage that could help our enquiries"