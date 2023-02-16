Two men damage some guttering and then returned to carry out repairs, demanding cash in hand

Leamington residents are being warned to keep an eye out for two men knocking on doors, claiming to be traders.

Police received a report from south Leamington involving two men who have tried to pressure a resident into having work done on her property.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The men tried to clean her gutters and subsequently caused damage to the guttering in the process.

Leamington residents are being warned to keep an eye out for two men knocking on doors, claiming to be traders.

"They returned the next day and were insistent they carry out repairs in return for cash in hand," said Leamington Police.

"The female said no multiple times and eventually gave them £10 for them to leave the property.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The males are described as white males, in their 40s/50s, with accents of unknown origin and wearing dark clothing.