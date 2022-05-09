Rogue traders target residents in one Cubbington street - and carry out 'shoddy' work for a substantial amount of money

Rogue traders have targeted residents in one Cubbington street - and carried out 'shoddy' work for a substantial amount of money.

The conmen told residents in New Street that they were a local business and were offering to clean gutters, roofs and driveways on April 29.

Warwick Rural East Safer Neighbourhood Team said they have received reports about the work, adding: "The work that was carried out was unacceptable and had charged a substantial amount of money and wanted cash payment only.

"If you have had work done by these rogue traders please report the work to Trading Standards on 01926 414040 and notify PCSO Sharron Underwood on 07870157158 or 101."

Advice to Warwickshire residents on rogue traders:

- Never buy goods or services from unexpected doorstep sellers

- If in doubt, keep your door closed