Rooftop raider fails to get away from police after he was spotted on the roof of an Atherstone business

A short chase brought a swift end to a night out for a man spotted on the roof of a building in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Police officers responded to a report of a burglary at a business in Carlyon Road, Atherstone and arrested a man after finding him on the roof of the building.
A spokesman said: "Police were alerted after two people were spotted on the CCTV in the premises in the early hours of Saturday morning. The 31-year-old man from Atherstone was arrested on suspicion of burglary following a short foot chase."