Rooftop raider fails to get away from police after he was spotted on the roof of an Atherstone business

The 31-year-old man from Atherstone was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A short chase brought a swift end to a night out for a man spotted on the roof of a building in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers responded to a report of a burglary at a business in Carlyon Road, Atherstone and arrested a man after finding him on the roof of the building.