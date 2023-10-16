RSPCA appeals for information about Leamington incident in which man kicked cat

Lenny the cat sadly died days after the incident, which was caught on camera and has become national news, and the animal’s owner blames the man for his death

The RSPCA is appealing for information about the sickening incident in which a man kicked a cat in Leamington.

Lenny the cat sadly died days after the incident, which was caught on camera and has become national news, and the animal’s owner blames the man for his death.

Warwickshire Police say they have identified the man, who was caught in the act on a doorbell camera.

Police said they have identified the man who kicked a cat in Leamington.

Leamington Police have said: "We would like to reassure the community that we are aware of a video shared online showing a man kicking a cat. This story has since been picked up by a national newspaper.

"We can confirm that an investigation is underway and the man has been identified."

The RSPCA will investigate and prosecute animal cruelty reported to it by members of the public.

An RSPCA spokeswoman said: “This footage is extremely distressing and upsetting to watch, and we offer our sympathy and condolences to Lenny’s owners on the loss of their elderly pet.