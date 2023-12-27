Rude driver gets his comeuppance after approaching police in Ryton - 25 minutes after his insurance ran out

He went over to shout at officers - but ended up having his vehicle seized

An aggressive man who shouted abuse at police in Ryton got his comeuppance when officers realised his vehicle was not roadworthy - so they they seized it from him.

It turned out his 24-hour insurance policy ran out before he decided to bring himself to the attention of Warwickshire Police.

Plus, his vehicle was displaying two totally different trade plates, neither of them associated to a company he was supposedly working for.

Police seized this flat bed transit, among other vehicles.

The incident happened as the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team joing the National Grid and a local energy supplier in executing a court issued warrant at a site near Ryton On Dunsmore.

Supported by officers from TVP Rural Crime Taskforce and Rugby Police, officers located a trailer that was confirmed as stolen from Sussex and a van stolen from the Midlands a few days ago.

A spokesperson from the Warwickshire Police Rural Crime Team said: "The Discovery caught our eye as the licence plate was no trace on the Police National Computer (PNC) and the visible vin number didn't bring any results back either, as such it was seized for a qualified vehicle examiner to confirm its identity.

“While recovering the found items, a flat bed transit arrived and the driver thought it was a good idea to get a bit verbal with officers. Unfortunately for him his vehicle was displaying two totally different trade plates, neither of them associated to a company he was supposedly working for. Plus his 24 hour insurance policy ran out 25 minutes before he decided to bring himself to our attention.”