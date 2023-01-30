Rude Leamington driver who decided to give police a bit of ‘bad attitude’ gets his just deserts

His filthy number plate and defective brake light landed him with a £150 fine

A rude driver in Leamington whose number plate was covered in dirt decided to be less than cooperative when the police took issue with the condition of his car.

PC Chaloner and PC Irving spotted this car while they were out on patrol in the town and decided to speak to the driver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The officer said: "On speaking with the driver he was less than happy with our officers advice and was quite rude and questioned why officers had pulled him over. It was also noticed that he had a defective brake light.

A rude driver in Leamington whose number plate was covered in dirt decided to less than cooperative when the police took issue with the condition of his car.