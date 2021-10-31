Rugby bank cashier accused of fraudulently transferring more than £1.3 million from the accounts of a dozen customers

A TSB cashier is to stand trial accused of fraudulently transferring a total of more than £1.3 million from the accounts of a dozen customers over a four-year period.

Callum Wayness has pleaded not guilty at Warwick Crown Court to 12 charges of fraud between December 2013 and October 2017 in abuse of his position as a TSB employee.

Wayness (30) of Helmdon Close, Rugby, also pleaded not guilty to concealing criminal property by allegedly transferring money between accounts when he did not have authority to do so.

Callum Wayness has pleaded not guilty at Warwick Crown Court to 12 charges of fraud between December 2013 and October 2017 in abuse of his position as a TSB employee.

The charges reflect allegedly fraudulent transfers from the accounts of 12 customers of amounts ranging from £12,350 in the first charge up to £243,840 in one of the later charges.

And, according to the charge sheet when Wayness first appeared before magistrates at the beginning of October, another six of the charges also involved figures in excess of £100,000.

Judge Andrew Lockhart QC observed that the allegations came to light after a customer complained to the TSB, asking what had happened to his money.

He commented that many of the complainants were elderly and may suffer ill health before the case comes to trial.

And prosecutor Richard Sedgewick, who said the trial is expected to last for four days, revealed: “Some of them have already passed.”

Asked by the judge what Wayness’s defence case was, his barrister explained: “The defence is that it was not him.”

Adjourning the case for trial, which is to be listed in August of next year, Judge Lockhart said there would also be a pre-trial hearing in July.