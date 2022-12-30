Register
Rugby boy appears in court after being charged with supplying heroin and crack cocaine

He was arrested after police reported seeing a suspected drug deal in town

By The Newsroom
2 hours ago

A boy arrested yesterday (Thursday December 29) has been charged with drug offences and will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).

He was charged this morning and remanded in custody.

He was charged with acquiring criminal property, being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

The 17-year-old boy from Rugby was arrested in Blackwood Avenue, Rugby, as part of targeted plain clothed drug patrols by Rugby CID. The officers detained him after they reported seeing a suspected drug deal.