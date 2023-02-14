During interview Anthony Nicholson, who has 47 previous convictions, was rude and disruptive

A Rugby burglar who snored and sung songs when officers questioned him has been jailed for targeting two homes.

Anthony Nicholson, 63, a self-proclaimed ‘retired burglar’ is now behind bars.

Shortly after midnight on June 18 last year, Nicholson was caught on doorbell cameras attempting to try two front doors.

Anthony Nicholson

Both doors were locked and he was unable to enter the homes.

Nicholson, of Alfred Green Close, was identified when officers were shown doorbell footage.

He was arrested five days later in Corporation Street.

During interview Nicholson, who has 47 previous convictions, was rude and disruptive.

He first claimed he had done nothing wrong and then that he did not know what he had done because he must have been drunk at the time of the offences.

Later in the interview Nicholson pretended to be asleep – and then began to snore loudly.

He then put his fingers in his ears and began to sing as officers tried to speak to him.

In the second interview Nicholson was shown CCTV footage of his trying two front doors.

This prompted him to retort that he had been looking for a party and had tried doors because he had got the wrong address - twice.

When officers identified several flaws in that explanation, Nicholson once again inserted his fingers into his ears and began to sing.

Nicholson was charged with two counts of attempt burglary dwelling with intent to steal and bailed awaiting sentencing.

He appeared before Warwick Crown Court where he was found guilty.

And on February 9 Nicholson was sentenced to two years and three months in prison.

Detective Constable Naughton, who led the investigation, said: “Burglaries can leave families traumatised and feeling unsafe in their own home, and we take these crimes extremely seriously.

“I hope this serves as a lesson to those who would consider doing what Nicholson did – go to someone’s home with bad intent and you can expect us to do everything in our power to ensure you are presented to the courts.