Rugby cocaine dealer jailed after police uncovered messages boasting of 'best deals'

A drug line has been disrupted after police caught a Rugby man who boasted about offering ‘best deals’.

Gentian Ndou narrowly avoiding a collision with one of the officers as he tried to escape police in July.

He was caught when plain clothed officers from Rugby Proactive CID were on patrol in Emerald Close. They spotted a known drug user hanging out the window of a house.

Gentian Ndou.

Suspecting she was waiting for a dealer they hung about.

Around the same time, two more officers started tailing a car linked to drug dealing.

The car pulled into Emerald Close stopping right outside the house.

The officers got out the car and went to detain Ndou, who tried to drive away.

He didn’t get far as he was blocked in at the end of the road by two more police cars.

He tried to run but was grabbed by one of the officers and detained. They seized five wraps of cocaine.

The phone of the known drug user was seized, and this contained a message from someone saying ‘we got new stuff banging, best deals’.

The phone is believed to belong to someone who was running the drugs line Ndou was operating.

Officers then raided a house in Northampton Lane that had been linked to the car being driven by Ndou. Here they found 17 grip sealed bags containing cocaine.

Ndou, 21, of no fixed abode was jailed for 21 months at Warwick Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 21 September) after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Detective Constable Matt Rapkins from Rugby Proactive CID said: “After boasting of offering the ‘best deals’, Ndou has ended up with a rough deal and will now be spending time behind bars.

“We carry out regular plain clothed patrols in the town targeting known drug users and dealers, and vehicles linked to drug dealing. We are pleased our actions have not only put this man behind bars but has also led to more drugs being taken off the streets of Rugby.