Rugby community leaders redouble their efforts to tackle the causes of knife crime following stabbing in town

Community leaders in Rugby have come together to redouble their efforts to tackle the causes of knife crime following a stabbing in the town.

Eight arrests have been made since police received a report of a stabbing on Jackson Road on September 12, and round-the-clock, targeted patrols in key areas have been set up.

In response to the Jackson Road incident, a meeting involving the police and the county and borough councils was called at Rugby Town Hall on Wednesday September 14.

Rugby police on their way to one of their patrols in the key areas

Rugby Safer Neighbourhoods Inspector Sally Bunyard-Spiers, who attended the meeting, said: “It was an opportunity to share expertise and come together make these sorts of incidents history in Rugby.

“Knife crime is rare in our town. When it does occur, residents rightly expect to see swift action.

“On September 12, Rugby’s detectives, PCs and PCSOs worked rapidly to form a list of suspects, and eight arrests had been made within hours.

“But rapid reaction to crimes like these is only one facet of our strategy – for years we have worked alongside our colleagues at the borough and county councils to tackle knife crime at its roots.

“Whether it be an officer on the beat or a years-long, multi-agency project to tackle to the causes of crime, it is difficult to quantify exactly how many incidents have been prevented.

“But we do know that our work has changed lives and, while doing so, prevented many tragedies.

“We have not been able to achieve this alone, I would like to thank the community, who continue to report suspicious behaviour and criminal activity.

“Residents can now expect to see increased patrols on Jackson Road, and other areas connected to this incident.”

Also at the meeting was county council service manager for Trading Standards and Community Safety Jonathon Toy.

Jonathon has dedicated many years learning how to prevent knife crime and gang violence.

He said: “This meeting is the beginning of a real opportunity to bring more voices to the table, to pull different partners together and to think about ways we can do things differently.

“We really want to get more people involved, whether it be parents, schools, young people or members of the wider community.

“This is a community problem – and we as a community can solve it.”

Jonathon spent ten years working to prevent violence among young people in South London – a period he said was both rewarding and harrowing.

He said: “I can tell you that when you have to meet a family who has lost their son or daughter, when you see what a tragedy it is - you begin to realise that if every single thing you have done only saves one young life then it is still worth it.”

He added: “One of the key things we do is to work in schools.

“We educate young people on the choices they can make – and of the consequences those choices have.

“For those who need it, we arrange for specialist, one-on-one mentoring.

“There’s also a focus on employment and vocational opportunities.”

Cllr Derek Poole, deputy leader of Rugby Borough Council and chair of the Rugby Community Safety Partnership, said: “While incidents such as the one in Hillmorton remain rare in Rugby, we know there’s no room for complacency.