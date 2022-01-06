Rugby detectives thank public for help after man charged in connection with string of Christmas burglaries in Cawston

An investigation conducted by Rugby detectives has led to a man being charged in connection with a string of burglaries which took place in Cawston over Christmas.
The alleged offences occurred between 21 December and 1 January.
And 27-year-old Jamie Bremner of Elborow Way, Cawston, Rugby was charged with:
Burglary at a property in Elborow Way on 1 January.
Theft from a vehicle in Ernest Harvey Close on 1 January.
Receiving stolen goods allegedly stolen from a vehicle in Elborow Way some time between 21 December and 4 January.
Receiving stolen goods allegedly stolen from a vehicle in Lytham Road some time between 26 and 29 December.
Bremner was due to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today, January 6.
A police spokesperson said detectives would like to thank everyone who has supported the investigation to date.