Rugby detectives thank public for help after man charged in connection with string of Christmas burglaries in Cawston

An investigation conducted by Rugby detectives has led to a man being charged in connection with a string of burglaries which took place in Cawston over Christmas.

The alleged offences occurred between 21 December and 1 January.

And 27-year-old Jamie Bremner of Elborow Way, Cawston, Rugby was charged with:

Burglary at a property in Elborow Way on 1 January.

Theft from a vehicle in Ernest Harvey Close on 1 January.

Receiving stolen goods allegedly stolen from a vehicle in Elborow Way some time between 21 December and 4 January.

Receiving stolen goods allegedly stolen from a vehicle in Lytham Road some time between 26 and 29 December.

Bremner was due to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today, January 6.