Rugby detectives thank public for help after man charged in connection with string of Christmas burglaries in Cawston

Bremner was due to appear in court today

By Rugby Advertiser
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 5:51 pm
Updated Thursday, 6th January 2022, 5:52 pm
An investigation conducted by Rugby detectives has led to a man being charged in connection with a string of burglaries which took place in Cawston over Christmas.

The alleged offences occurred between 21 December and 1 January.

And 27-year-old Jamie Bremner of Elborow Way, Cawston, Rugby was charged with:

Burglary at a property in Elborow Way on 1 January.

Theft from a vehicle in Ernest Harvey Close on 1 January.

Receiving stolen goods allegedly stolen from a vehicle in Elborow Way some time between 21 December and 4 January.

Receiving stolen goods allegedly stolen from a vehicle in Lytham Road some time between 26 and 29 December.

Bremner was due to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today, January 6.

A police spokesperson said detectives would like to thank everyone who has supported the investigation to date.