Rugby driver charged with drink driving after crash in town

A Rugby driver has been charged with drink driving after a crash in town.

The 29-year-old man, who has not been named by police, has also been charged with driving without insurance following a collision in Clifton Road on Sunday evening. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Coventry on May 17.

He was among eight people across the county in custody over the weekend after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

One of the other incidents took place in Ryton Pools Country Park when police responded to a report on Saturday afternoon of a man in a car who appeared to be drunk. A 53-year-old man from Princethorpe was arrested and charged with failing to provide a specimen after being arrested. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on May 4.

Here are the other six incidents that Warwickshire Police dealt with other the weekend:

- A 46-year-old woman from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after a car collided with a pedestrian in Heath End Road, Nuneaton on Sunday morning. She was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

- A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with drink driving after a car collided with bollards in Brunel Way, Stratford on Friday night. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on May 6.

- A 47-year-old man from Bedworth was arrested and charged with drink driving and leaving the scene of an accident following a collision on the A423 in Long Itchington on Friday night. He was arrested in Shakers Lane after it is alleged he fled the scene of the collision. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on May 6.

- A 28-year-old man from Warwick was arrested and charged with drink driving after a car flipped onto its roof on the A46 near Snitterfield in the early hours of Saturday morning. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on May 4.

- A 33-year-old woman from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a two vehicle collision on Kenilworth Road, Leamington in the early hours of Sunday morning. She was later bailed while enquiries continue.