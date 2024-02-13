Rugby driver jailed after crashing while being FOUR times over the drink drive limit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver from Rugby has been jailed after crashing while being FOUR times over the drink drive limit.

Jevgenijus Zulkarnevas was arrested in the early evening on Friday January 5, when police responded to a collision on Lower Hillmorton Road, Rugby and he was identified as the driver.

He smelt of alcohol and officers requested a roadside breath test. Tests later revealed he had consumed so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath was 143 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Zulkarnevas, age 50, from Lower Hillmorton Road was jailed for four months and banned from driving for 52 months after appearing before Leamington Magistrates Court on February 9 charged with drink driving whilst four times over the legal limit. He was also ordered to pay a £154 Victim Surcharge.

Warwickshire Police said: "The offences were so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified because of the high reading, road traffic collision and level of intoxication.

Six other drivers were also sentenced at Leamington Magistrates Court on Friday February 9 for drink driving related offences, including 60-year-old Simon Hodson, from Abbey Street, Rugby, who was given a 40 month driving ban, fined £370, and ordered to pay £135 costs and £148 Victim Surcharge.

He was arrested just after 11pm on December 22 on suspicion of driving whilst in charge unfit through drink/drugs in Abbey Street. He was spotted and reported by a member of the public who saw Hodson collide with a sign. He drove off but police tracked him to his home address and he was arrested and charged with drink driving.

Speaking after the sentence PS Simon Dalby said “Together, these drivers have been banned from driving for a total of 19 years and ordered to complete 400 hours of supervised unpaid work. Fines, costs and victim surcharge total over £2,000.

“These aren’t the only costs these convicted drivers face. They will also face significantly increased insurance costs and if they can’t get a lift from friends and family will have to pay for public transport and taxis for the foreseeable future.”

"If they drive for work, their employer will see the conviction on their licence which could affect future job prospects and earnings.”