Rugby driver on roads with false number plates to cover up string of offences

Police stopped a van in Rugby and discovered the vehicle was cloned on false number plates.

They stopped the driver of the Renault Kangoo, in Ashlawn Road, yesterday (Tuesday, June 4).

The driver had cloned the van to hide fact he had no insurance, expired MOT and tax and a revoked driving licence.

Police removed the false number plates and booked them into Police property for destruction.