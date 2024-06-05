Rugby driver on roads with false number plates to cover up string of offences

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Jun 2024, 09:50 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2024, 09:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police stopped a van in Rugby and discovered the vehicle was cloned on false number plates.

They stopped the driver of the Renault Kangoo, in Ashlawn Road, yesterday (Tuesday, June 4).

The driver had cloned the van to hide fact he had no insurance, expired MOT and tax and a revoked driving licence.

Police removed the false number plates and booked them into Police property for destruction.

He was reported to court for all the offences.