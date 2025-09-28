Rugby driver who dodged police now faces day in court for offences
A driver in Rugby who failed to stop for police officers now faces a day in court.
The vehicle also had outstanding offences on West Midlands Police who have been provided the driver’s details.
The driver will now be dealt with for the previous outstanding offences and has had his vehicle seized this weekend (September 27/28).
A spokesman for Warwickshire Polcie said: “The driver will now await a day in court where he is likely to be disqualified.”
