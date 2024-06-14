Rugby drug dealer drove on wrong side of road before crashing in high speed police chase
Billy Whiteside, of Vicarage Hill, plead guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.
He has been given a 22 month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.
The 31-year-old failed to stop for police after his van was spotted jumping a red light in Leicester Road, Rugby, on March 8 2024.
The police pursuit led them onto Bilton Road where he drove on the wrong side of the road.
The pursuit came to an ending after he crashed into a car and fled on foot. He was finally arrested in Main Street, Bilton.
A search of the van led to the seizure of a large quantity of cannabis, scales and three mobile phones.
PC Mateusz Dabrowski, from Warwickshire Police said: “This was an extremely dangerous pursuit that put other road users at risk.
"It was fortunate nobody was injured or worse.”
Whiteside was also banned from driving for a year.