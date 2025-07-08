Rugby drug dealers jailed for supplying cocaine to Warwickshire through the ‘Mario’ line

Two drug dealers from Rugby have been jailed after supplying cocaine to Warwickshire through what they called the ‘Mario’ line.

Warwickshire Police were able to catch the offenders after arresting someone for an unrelated offence and finding information on their phone. In total, three men have been jailed - two from Rugby and one from Derby.

Erlin Murataj, 26, from Rugby, was charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply and was jailed for three years and two months.

Klevjan Beraj, 26, of Allestree in Derby, was charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply – and being concerned in the supply of cocaine. He was jailed for five years.

Left: Klevjan Beraj from Derby was jailed for five years. Right: Erlin Murataj from Rugby was jailed for three years and two months.

A third man, also from Rugby but has not been named, was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to supply. He has been jailed for nine months.

Talking about the case, a spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "We are constantly gathering intelligence on drugs supply, and we first found out about the ‘Mario’ line when we arrested someone for an unrelated offence.

"We use every arrest as a chance for us to learn more about those involved in criminal activity and who they’re associating with.

"When accessing the arrested person’s phone, we found they’d been buying cocaine in text messages – and over weeks we used all of our skills to turn those scraps of information into a robust case.

"With all the evidence we’d gathered the courts granted us a warrant to raid a property in Rugby – and in June we did just that, making four arrests and seizing £60,000 of drugs."

Detective Constable Thomas Mills said: “As a team, we are pleased with this positive result.

“Using telecommunications analysis and other expert skills we discovered that Klevjan Beraj was found to control and manage the ‘Mario’ line, and that Erlin Murataj and a third man were assisting.

“This is another serious disruption which only adds onto recent successes in the ongoing fight against drugs in Warwickshire.

“Ultimately, these are toxic substances that destroy lives and wreck communities. If you’re involved in their sale, we’ll be at your door soon enough.”