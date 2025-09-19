Rugby GP practice manager given suspended jail term for stealing £145k from her surgery

An NHS Counter Fraud Authority investigation has resulted in a former Rugby GP practice manager receiving a suspended jail sentence after she pleaded guilty to defrauding the health service of more than £144,000.

Kellie Preece, 45, of Charter Road, Rugby, received her sentence at a hearing at Warwick Crown Court this week.

She had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of Fraud by Abuse of Position at Coventry Magistrates Court on August 15 2025.

She was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, as well as 20 hours of rehabilitation.

She will also be electronically tagged for four months.

NHSCFA investigators will now use their powers through the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 to reclaim some of the stolen funds.

Preece had control of all banking, including salary payments and paying locum doctors when they submitted invoices.

In 2021, she began fraudulently obtaining funds by transferring money from the surgery to her own bank account. She hid these payments by labelling them as payments to others.

She paid herself salary increases and overtime payments beyond the agreed terms. These began as minor amounts but grew into significantly larger sums.

She attempted to cover the payments by creating false invoices.

Ben Harrison, Head of Operations at the NHS Counter Fraud Authority, said: “This case demonstrates how an individual in a position of trust sought to exploit NHS resources for personal gain.

“By manipulating payments and falsifying records, Preece attempted to conceal her actions, but her fraud was uncovered. The NHS Counter Fraud Authority works to ensure that such abuses are identified and prosecuted, protecting NHS funds for patient care.”