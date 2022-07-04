Rugby man allegedly assaults and racially abuses victim before biting police officer

A Rugby man allegedly assaulted and racially abused his victim before biting a police officer.

It is also alleged that that suspect smashed the rear window of his victim's car.

Officers were called to Woodbridge Court in Rugby yesterday (Sunday) afternoon over reports of assault and racial abuse.

A police officer reported being bitten as she detained a man.

The 55-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of committing a racially aggravate public order offence, criminal damage, assault, assaulting an emergency worker and obstructing a police officer.

In total, three Warwickshire police officers reported being assaulted and other officers reported having a knife brandished at them as they attended incidents over the weekend.

A detention officer in Leamington custody block suffered a serious shoulder injury after he was allegedly assaulted by a prisoner in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 23-year-old man from Leamington had been arrested on suspicion of assault after it is alleged he headbutted a member of door staff at a Leamington nightclub.

He was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

During the same weekend, a suspect brandished a knife at officers and threatened to set his dogs on them when they went to check a house in Nuneaton after reports of a disturbance in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A 35-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested in Edward Street. He was later charged with affray and obstructing a constable in the execution of duty.