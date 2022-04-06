Rugby man and teenager accused of attacking and spitting at police officers

A Rugby man and a teenager have both been arrested over claims that they attacked police officers.
In one incident, two officers were allegedly assaulted when they responded to a report of disorder in Sheep Street, Rugby in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A 20-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of assault, assaulting a police officer and committing a public order offence.
A 22-year-old man from Daventry was arrested on suspicion of assault and assaulting a police officer.
In a separate incident yesterday morning (Tuesday) an officer was allegedly spat at by a suspect in custody at Leamington Justice Centre. The 17-year-old boy from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.
All suspects have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Anyone with any information can call Warwickshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.