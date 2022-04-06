Rugby man and teenager accused of attacking and spitting at police officers

A third man from Daventry has also been arrested

By News Reporter
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 1:23 pm

A Rugby man and a teenager have both been arrested over claims that they attacked police officers.

In one incident, two officers were allegedly assaulted when they responded to a report of disorder in Sheep Street, Rugby in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A 20-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of assault, assaulting a police officer and committing a public order offence.

A Rugby man and a teenager have both been arrested over claims that they attacked police officers.

A 22-year-old man from Daventry was arrested on suspicion of assault and assaulting a police officer.

In a separate incident yesterday morning (Tuesday) an officer was allegedly spat at by a suspect in custody at Leamington Justice Centre. The 17-year-old boy from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

All suspects have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with any information can call Warwickshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.