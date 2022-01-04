Rugby man and woman arrested after allegedly attacking police officer in town centre

A man and a woman have been arrested after allegedly attacking a police officer who was attending an incident in the town centre last week.
In the early hours of New Year’s Day an officer was allegedly attacked when she responded to a report of a disturbance outside a licensed premises in High Street
A 22-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, both from Rugby, were charged with assaulting an emergency worker.
The woman was also charged with possession of cannabis.
Both will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on January 19.