Rugby man and woman arrested after allegedly attacking police officer in town centre

A man and a woman have been arrested after allegedly attacking a police officer who was attending an incident in the town centre last week.

In the early hours of New Year’s Day an officer was allegedly attacked when she responded to a report of a disturbance outside a licensed premises in High Street

A 22-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, both from Rugby, were charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

The woman was also charged with possession of cannabis.