Rugby man arrested after plain clothes officers seize drugs on Great Central Way

Plain clothes officers were carrying out a proactive drugs patrol on the Great Central Way when, on the section by Clifton Road, they made the seizures.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Detective Constable Matt Rapkins from Rugby Proactive CID said: “Our targeted drug patrols aim to reduce drug crime and associated offences.”

The arrest is one of many made as a result of proactive Rugby police patrols – with many offenders previously caught dealing drugs and promptly arrested.

Police said the man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could help police with their ongoing enquiries can call 101.