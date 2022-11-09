Rugby man arrested after police spotted him leaving a house with links to drug dealing

A Rugby man has been arrested after police spotted him leaving a house with links to drug dealing.

Suspected heroin was seized after detectives from Rugby CID arrested the 53-year-old man.

He was one of three people arrested by Warwickshire Police over the past 24 hours by officers carrying out targeted drug operations in the county.

This morning (Wednesday), officers from Stratford Safer Neighbourhood Team seized a large amount of cannabis when they executed a warrant at a house in South Green Drive, Stratford this morning. A 24-year-old man was arrested.

A teenager was also arrested after police spotted a suspected drug deal in Victoria Park, Leamington yesterday (Tuesday November 8) afternoon.

Detectives from Leamington CID said they arrested an 18-year-old man from Birmingham and seized drugs after the incident.

All three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Detectives from Rugby CID seized 173 mature cannabis plants after they raided a house in Worcester Street, Rugby yesterday afternoon.

If you have any concerns around drug dealing you should report it to police. The signs of a cannabis grow include the smell of cannabis, different people coming and going from a property, the sound of fans, and blacked out windows.