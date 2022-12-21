Rugby man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing his car

The 54-year-old man was arrested at 6.20pm on December 19 in Holloway Way, Rugby. Police said his VW Golf was involved in a collision. He failed a roadside breath test and has been released on police bail.
Two days earlier, a 27-year-old man from Rugby was arrested at about 10.30pm in Round Street, Rugby, after his Peugeot was stopped by officers who had spotted suspected defects on his vehicle. He failed a roadside breath test and spent 11 hours in police custody. He was charged with drink driving to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on February 10.
A 32-year-old man from Leicester was arrested at 8am on December 13 on the A45 near Ryton on Dunsmore after a collision. He failed a roadside drug wipe. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug believed to be cocaine and was released on police bail.