Rugby man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing his car

A Rugby man who crashed his car has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The 54-year-old man was arrested at 6.20pm on December 19 in Holloway Way, Rugby. Police said his VW Golf was involved in a collision. He failed a roadside breath test and has been released on police bail.

Two days earlier, a 27-year-old man from Rugby was arrested at about 10.30pm in Round Street, Rugby, after his Peugeot was stopped by officers who had spotted suspected defects on his vehicle. He failed a roadside breath test and spent 11 hours in police custody. He was charged with drink driving to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on February 10.

