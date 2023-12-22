Rugby man banned from driving for 33 months after being caught drink driving by police

Another man has been banned for 20 months after a crash on the motorway near Rugby

A Rugby man has been banned from driving for 33 months after being caught drink driving by police.

Fifty-seven year old Simon Thompsett-Carol, from High Street, Hillmorton, was also given a Community Order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, an Unpaid Work Requirement to carry out 60 hours of supervised, unpaid work within the next 12 months and a six-month Alcohol Treatment Requirement. He was also ordered to pay £135 costs and £114 Victim Surcharge after appearing at Leamington Magistrates Court on December 22.

His disqualification from driving may be reduced by 33 weeks if by December 2, 2025, he satisfactorily completes an approved drink drive rehabilitation course.

Thompsett-Carol was arrested at 9.40pm on November 11 after his vehicle was stopped by officers on Hillmorton Road and he provided a positive breath test. He was later charged with drink driving and given a court date.

In a separate incident, 37-year-old Mohamed Nureyni Nuur from Nightingale Vale, London has been banned from driving for 20 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £135 costs and £48 Victim Surcharge after appearing at Leamington Spa Magistrates Court today (December 22), charged with drink driving.

He was arrested at 3.45pm on November 9 after he was involved in a collision on the M6 northbound between junctions 1 and 2. Officers found him on the side of the road with the vehicle. He failed a roadside breath test and was later charged with drink driving and was given a court date.

He has the opportunity to reduce his driving ban by 20 weeks if he attends an approved drink drive rehabilitation course by February 3, 2025.