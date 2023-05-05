Register
Rugby man charged after police seize knife, cannabis and suspected cocaine

He appeared in court yesterday (May 4)

By The Newsroom
Published 5th May 2023, 18:21 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 18:21 BST
Andrew Wallance, 19, of Bridget Street, Rugby was arrested and later charged with possession of knife in a public place and possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabisAndrew Wallance, 19, of Bridget Street, Rugby was arrested and later charged with possession of knife in a public place and possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis
A man from Rugby has been charged after police seized a knife, cannabis and suspected cocaine.

Andrew Wallance, 19, of Bridget Street, Rugby was arrested and later charged with possession of knife in a public place and possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis after police stopped him in Coventry Road, Cawston on Tuesday (May 2).

Wallance appeared at Coventry Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday May 4) where he was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on June 1.