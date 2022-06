File image.

Balkar Singh was arrested at his home in Albert Street the early hours of Thursday, June 9.

The 44-year-old was then charged with two counts of robbery and one count of threatening someone with a blade.

The charges relate to incidents at shops in Railway Terrace and Clifton Road on that same day.