Rugby man charged with alleged drug and driving offences

Cannabis was reported to be recovered from a second vehicle belonging to the driver, which was also allegedly displaying false plates
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:25 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 14:27 BST
He appeared at Coventry Magistrates Court today (Monday, July 10).

A Rugby man has been charged this morning (Monday) with drug and driving offences.

Daniel Green, 38, has been charged with fraud for allegedly displaying false plates; possession with intent to supply cannabis; driving while disqualified; and driving without insurance.

Green, from Murray Road appeared at Coventry Magistrates this morning (Monday) for his first hearing.

This is following an incident in which the driver of a van who was alleged to be disqualified from driving and to have had no insurance was arrested in Long Lawford

Cannabis was reported to be recovered from a second vehicle belonging to the driver, which was also allegedly displaying false plates.

