Rugby man charged with string of offences including obstructing a police officer and driving dangerously

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Rugby man has been charged with a string of offences including obstructing a police officer.

Billy Whiteside, 31, has also been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis, driving dangerously and while disqualified, possessing an offensive weapon, and driving without insurance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This followed an incident on March 8 during which a white transit van was reportedly asked to stop after allegedly driving through a red light in Rugby.

He will appear in court today (Monday).

The van allegedly then drove the wrong way down a one-way road before colliding with a car.

The driver reportedly decamped from the vehicle, and once officers caught up allegedly resisted arrest and had to be restrained.

Officers reportedly discovered a large quantity of cannabis and weighing scales. A further search of the driver’s home allegedly found a police baton.