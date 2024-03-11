Rugby man charged with string of offences including obstructing a police officer and driving dangerously
A Rugby man has been charged with a string of offences including obstructing a police officer.
Billy Whiteside, 31, has also been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis, driving dangerously and while disqualified, possessing an offensive weapon, and driving without insurance.
This followed an incident on March 8 during which a white transit van was reportedly asked to stop after allegedly driving through a red light in Rugby.
The van allegedly then drove the wrong way down a one-way road before colliding with a car.
The driver reportedly decamped from the vehicle, and once officers caught up allegedly resisted arrest and had to be restrained.
Officers reportedly discovered a large quantity of cannabis and weighing scales. A further search of the driver’s home allegedly found a police baton.
Whiteside will make his first appearance at Coventry Magistrates Court today (Monday, March 11).