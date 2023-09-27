Rugby man found guilty of murder after 'senseless and sickening' assault

Crime scene investigation and analysis by blood pattern experts showed signs of a clean-up and confirmed elements of Naysmith’s story did not add up

A Rugby man has been found guilty after his ‘senseless and sickening’ assault caused the death of another man.

Police were called to a property in Newland Street around 6am on September 2 2021 after concerns were raised by a member of the public for the welfare of a man.

On arrival, signs of a disturbance were found along with and a man who was unconscious, struggling to breathe and bleeding from his head.

Matthew Naysmith.

Present at the house of multiple occupation (HMO) was Matthew Naysmith, who was immediately arrested by officers on suspicion of assault - GBH.

The victim – Mark Richmond – was taken to hospital with a punctured lung, fractured ribs, and a fractured skull.

Sadly the 47-year-old died from his injuries two days later leading Naysmith to be further arrested on suspicion of murder.

The then 18-year-old initially denied all involvement but when challenged by police, admitted the pair had been drinking together the night before Mark’s death.

He claimed they both went to bed in their respective flats and he woke up the following morning to find Mark injured.

However subsequent crime scene investigation and analysis by blood pattern experts showed signs of a clean-up and confirmed elements of Naysmith’s story did not add up.

And on Tuesday (26 September) after a week-long trial at Warwick Crown Court, the 20-year-old was found unanimously guilty by the jury of murder.