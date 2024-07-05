Rugby man is wanted by police to help with investigations into assault and threats to kill

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Jul 2024, 15:12 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 15:16 BST
Rugby man Lamorne Treasure is wanted by police.

Warwickshire Police want to speak to Treasure, 36, in connection with investigations into assault, threats to kill and malicious communications.

Anyone who sees Treasure can contact police on 999 or 101. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.