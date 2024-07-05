Rugby man is wanted by police to help with investigations into assault and threats to kill
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rugby man Lamorne Treasure is wanted by police.
Warwickshire Police want to speak to Treasure, 36, in connection with investigations into assault, threats to kill and malicious communications.
Anyone who sees Treasure can contact police on 999 or 101. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.