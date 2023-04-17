Register
Rugby man jailed after MDMA, amphetamines and cannabis seized from property

“Dedicated drug disruption teams are working hard every day to target the distribution of drugs and bring those responsible to justice”

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 17th Apr 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 17:13 BST

A Rugby drug dealer has been jailed after MDMA, amphetamines and cannabis were seized from his home.

Wojciech Stromski, 45, of Charlotte Street, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years behind bars at Warwick Crown Court on Friday (14 April).

He pleaded guilty to two counts each of possession of amphetamines, cannabis and MDMA with intent to supply and acquitting criminal property, and one count of supplying amphetamines.

Wojciech StromskiWojciech Stromski
Wojciech Stromski

The court heard how Stromski was first arrested in May 2021 when officers attended a report of a fight at a house in Manor Road, Rugby. After the officers detained him they seized amphetamines, MDMA and cannabis along with a number of other items associated with the supply of drugs.

He was arrested again in February 2023 when officers from Rugby Proactive CID seized drugs from someone leaving Stromski’s house. The officers went to the house, seized amphetamines, MDMA and cannabis.

Analysis of Stromski’s phone uncovered evidence of drug dealing.

In interview, he admitted supplying drugs.

Speaking following the sentencing, Detective Constable Matt Rapkins from Rugby Proactive CID said: “This is another example of proactive policing taking dangerous substances out of circulation in our communities.

“Dedicated drug disruption teams are working hard every day to target the distribution of drugs and bring those responsible to justice.”

