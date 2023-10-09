Rugby man jailed after police seize cannabis with an estimated street value of more than half a million pounds
“This was a significant find that could have sold for more than half a million pounds”
Rugby man Yuger Stafa has been jailed for eight months after officers seized cannabis with an estimated street value of more than half a million pounds.
The drugs were discovered in a house in Bawnmore Road.
Detective Constable Chris Batchelder from Rugby Proactive CID said: “This was a significant find that could have sold for more than half a million pounds.
"I’d like to thank people who provided intelligence that helped us take these drugs off the streets and to stop people from profiting from this illicit trade.”