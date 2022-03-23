Rugby man jailed after police spot drug deal in a cemetery

Williams - alongside the drugs that were seized.

A Rugby man has been jailed after police spotted a drugs deal taking place in a cemetery.

While patrolling the Lower Hillmorton Road area on February 10, officers from Rugby’s Proactive CID team witnessed a suspected drug deal happening in the cemetery.

Pires Williams was identified as being involved so he was promptly arrested at the scene, with cash and several mobile phones seized.

A further search found 9.48 grams of cocaine along with 17 individual cling film wraps – estimated to be worth around £1,000.

Williams, of Winfield Street, was charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – cocaine.

And after pleading guilty, the 20-year-old was sentenced to three years and four months imprisonment at Coventry Crown Court on Friday, March 18.

DC Thomas Quinlan, who led the investigation, said: “We are delighted Williams is now behind bars.

“We know only too well the damage drugs can cause and would like to take this opportunity to encourage the community to continue providing us with information if they suspect anyone may be involved in that type of activity.