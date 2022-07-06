Rugby man robbed during terrifying attack in broad daylight

A man was threatened by two robbers during a broad daylight attack in Brownsover.

The attack happened last month but police have only just released an appeal today (July 6).

Officers said that at around 11am on Tuesday June 7, a man in his 40s was threatened by two unknown men at the junction of Whernside and Hollowell Way.

The suspects then ran off through the alleyway at the bottom of Whernside.

A wallet and two phones were stolen from the victim. No injuries were reported.

One suspect is described as white, around 6ft, of a very slim build with stubble. He was believed to be wearing a light grey tracksuit, a lightweight coat and a grey and black baseball cap.

The second is described as mixed-race, approximately 5ft 8ins, clean shaven, of an average build, possibly with a facial piercing. He was thought to be wearing a black jacket and black sweatpants, with dark blue and white trainers. It’s believed he was carrying a bladed object.

Police are appealing for help – and especially want to speak to a man in a small blue and orange lorry stopped at the scene and may have witnessed the incident.

Investigating officer, Det Con Matthew Kandt from Rugby CID said: “This was an understandably frightening incident for the victim, and we now have a number of enquiries ongoing to identify and locate those responsible.

“As part of our enquiries, it’s understood a man in a small blue and orange lorry stopped at the scene and may have witnessed the incident. We would really like to speak to him as he may be a witness who could assist with the investigation.

“If anyone witnessed the offence, recognises the description of those involved or may have dashcam/doorbell footage in the area at this time, please call 101, quoting incident number 217 of 8 June 2022.”