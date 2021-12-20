Rugby man split his partner's head open during a vicious attack - but he is spared jail

A man viciously attacked his partner in the kitchen of her narrow boat home, splitting her head open by banging it down on a worktop and on the floor.

Gary Cooper pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court to assaulting his partner causing her actual bodily harm during the attack on her boat moored at Napton Marina.

Cooper (52) of Temple Street, Rugby, was sentenced to 14 months in prison suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid work and take part in a rehabilitation activity.

Gary Cooper

Recorder Martin Reid also imposed a 9pm-6.30am curfew for three months and ordered Cooper to pay £2,000 compensation to his victim, who is still suffering from the effects of the attack.

Prosecutor Andrew Wallace said that Cooper and his victim had been in a relationship for 12 years, and had lived together for ten on them, most recently on her house boat moored at Calcutt Marina at Napton.

They split up in May this year over previous incidents of violence, but then got back together.

On July 12 Cooper screamed allegations at her, which she denied, and pushed her onto a chair where he put his hands round her throat and squeezed.

She pretended to pass out, but after letting go, Cooper gripped her again and pushed her against the sink in the kitchen area, then grabbed her by the hair and banged her head down onto the worktop.

He then punched her to the ribs, and when she fell to the floor he lifted her head and banged it down onto the floor before finally leaving.

During the vicious attack he had split her head open, and she was covered in bruises – but when he was arrested Cooper, who had no previous convictions, denied assaulting her.

In a statement, his victim said that during the attack Cooper ‘was screaming that he loved me while banging my head against the kitchen floor.’

And she added that she could not continue with her sewing business because of an injury he had caused by squeezing her hand.

Colin Charvill, defending, said: “He was at a pretty low ebb at that time. He had lost his mother and had problems at work. He is horrified at what he did, and is remorseful.

“Clearly this is an offence which crosses the custody threshold, but the pre-sentence report suggests he could be dealt with in the community. My submission is he can be dealt with by a suspended sentence.”

Sentencing Cooper and making him subject to a restraining order for five year, Recorder Reid told him: “This must have been a terrifying experience for her, and it happened at her home, where she is entitled to feel safe. The photographs of her injuries paint a very sad picture. Her head was split open, and she had a 2-3cm wound.

“This incident still haunts her and has had a terrible effect on her. There has to be a sentence of imprisonment, the question is whether that has to be immediate.