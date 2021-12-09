Rugby man who ripped out clump of partner's hair during attack ordered to join Building Better Relationships programme

Przemyslaw Juchniewicz.

A Rugby man who pulled out a clump of his partner’s hair when he assaulted her during an argument has been ordered to take part in a Building Better Relationships programme.

Przemyslaw Juchniewicz had pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court to a charge of common assault, and had also admitted producing and possessing cannabis.

Juchniewicz (33), of Rugby, who had spent 53 days in custody, was given a two-year community order, with a rehabilitation activity and the Building Better Relationships programme.

Prosecutor Michael Shaw said that at about 8pm on May 7, Juchniewicz’s partner went into a post office and asked for the police to be called.

She explained that she had been slapped and punched by her partner who had also pulled her by the hair and shoved her head against the wall at their home.

Officers arrived and went to the address where they found Juchniewicz, who was arrested.

He said he had been drinking and had lost his temper during an argument over the baby’s bottle, and had lost control of himself and flown into a rage.

Mr Shaw said his partner’s injuries included bruising to her face and abdomen, and she had a clump of hair missing.

In the house, the police found items consistent with having been used for the production of cannabis, and a jar containing ‘a reasonable amount of herbal cannabis,’ which it had been accepted was for Juchniewicz’s personal use.

The court heard that Juchniewicz had spent 53 days on remand in custody before being granted bail, and a pre-sentence report recommended a community order with the Building Better Relationships programme.

And his barrister submitted: “Some sort of intervention might be helpful. He understands he needs some help on how he deals with this sort of situation.”

Judge Sylvia de Bertodano initially adjourned sentencing Juchniewicz for his partner to be consulted over whether there should be a restraining order, but assured him: “It will not be a prison sentence.”