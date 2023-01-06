Rugby man who was given a second chance has now jailed after being caught with cocaine

A Rugby man has been jailed for more than four years after breaching a suspended sentence by possessing cocaine.

Officers from the Rugby CID team noticed what they believed to be a known drug user enter a house on Murray Road around 5.45pm on December 7.

A stop and search was carried out and a quantity of white powder, which tests showed to be cocaine, was found.

A quantity of cash, mobile phones, scales and other drugs paraphernalia were also recovered by the team following a search at the house and Aston Gibbons was arrested.

At the time of the offence, Gibbons was serving a two year suspended sentence – having previously pleaded guilty to three counts of supplying class A drugs.

The 24-year-old, of Murray Road, was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – cocaine.

And on Thursday (January 5) he was sentenced to four years and three months in prison at Warwick Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Rav Gill said: “Offending of this nature is not a victimless crime and there are numerous people across Rugby who are vulnerable because of their addiction to class A drugs.

“Our Proactive CID teams will relentlessly seek out individuals who continue to deal illegal drugs within our communities and proactively target people we believe to be involved in drugs as well as using the powers we have to make sure their activity is disrupted.