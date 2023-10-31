Rugby man will appear in court in connection with cocaine offence
Elliot Hunt will next appear in court on November 24
A Rugby man will appear in court next month in connection with a drug offence.
Elliot Hunt was charged on October 26 with being concerned in the supply of cocaine following an incident in Claremont Road in the early hours of October 22.
The 24-year-old, of Claremont Road, went before magistrates in Coventry on Friday (October 27) where he was remanded.
He will next appear in court on November 24.