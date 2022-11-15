Rugby mother of autistic teen appeals for help in finding son's attackers

“My son was attacked by a gang of men as he walked home”

The teenager's injuries.

A Rugby mother is appealing for help in tracing the gang of men responsible for attacking her autistic son.

Lisa Puddepha’s 19-year-old son was walking home from a fireworks display when he was approached in Clifton Road.

She said he was walking home with his girlfriend and her mother, who is in a wheelchair.

The teenager's injuries.

Advertisement

Lisa said: “He was hit with a glass bottle which knocked him out instantly.

"They all continued to beat him up.”

The incident happened at 7pm on Saturday, November 5.

If you witnessed or have footage of the incident, or have any other information which could help, call 101 quoting incident 309 of 5/11/2022.

Advertisement

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org/