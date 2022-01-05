Rugby officers burst two tyres on stolen Land Rover before driver charges wrong way up dual carriageway

Photo: OPU Warwickshire, Facebook.

Police have recovered a stolen Land Rover after a dramatic chase on New Year's Eve which saw traffic officers and Rugby officers work together.

A spokesperson for Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) Warwickshire explained that on New Year's Eve they spotted the white Land Rover Discovery being driven out of Rugby on the A426.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers quickly confirmed that the car was on plates which had been cloned from a Land Rover Evoque.

They then attempted to stop the Land Rover - but the driver made off on the A426 past Churchover towards the A5.

Rugby-based officers then joined the effort, deploying a stinger which burst both the car's offside tyres.

But the driver carried on, taking the A5 northwards and driving the wrong way down a dual carriageway.

The police spokesperson said it was too dangerous to directly follow the car, so they shadowed it - themselves driving on the correct side of the carriageway.

After some time, the driver de-camped from the stolen Land Rover and fled over fields in the direction of Lutterworth.

Police dogs were summoned but the driver could not be found.

Since being recovered, the Land Rover has been confirmed as being stolen from Northamptonshire on December 21.