Rugby police catch man using credit card stolen from elderly woman's home while she was in hospital

Terrance Hannifin.

A man who used a credit card which had been stolen from an elderly woman's home has been sentenced to 18 weeks in prison.

Over Christmas a woman in her nineties was hospitalised and, while her home was empty, someone broke in - stealing bank card, jewellery and electrical items.

A check with the bank showed someone had taken more £1,600 from the account with attempts made to remove a further £1,400.

Officers from Rugby Proactive CID viewed CCTV of the card being used and identified 32-year-old Terrance Hannifin attempting to use the card at a petrol station in Hillmorton Road on 3 January and a shop in Clifton Road, Rugby on 3 February.

Hannifin was arrested and in interview admitted it was him using the card.

Hannifin formerly of Caldecott Street, Rugby was sentenced at Coventry Magistrates’ Court yesterday (January 19) to 18 weeks in prison after he pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods and fraud by false representation.

Detective Constable Becky Naughton from Rugby Proactive CID said: “This card was stolen from an elderly woman while she was in hospital and Hannifin took advantage of this.