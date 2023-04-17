Rugby Police get tough on crime in Benn Ward after rise in nuisance and abandoned vehicles

Officers from Rugby Town North took part in a planned Policing Operation with multi-agencies

Rugby Police targeted Benn Ward for a multi-agency operation after a rise in nuisance and abandoned vehicles.

In company with Warwickshire County Council Civil Enforcement and Rugby Borough Council Environmental Protection staff, police visited Benn Ward following a rise in complaints of nuisance and abandoned vehicles.

Police seized vehicles as part of the operation.

They checked 50 vehicles, seized nine vehicles, issued seven traffic offence reports and reported one to the DVLA.

Eight penalty notice charges were issued, four people were given words of advice and six vehicle keepers will receive letters about their motor documents.