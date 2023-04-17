Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
51 minutes ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
1 hour ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
1 hour ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
1 hour ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
1 hour ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Rugby Police get tough on crime in Benn Ward after rise in nuisance and abandoned vehicles

Officers from Rugby Town North took part in a planned Policing Operation with multi-agencies

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:20 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 10:20 BST

Rugby Police targeted Benn Ward for a multi-agency operation after a rise in nuisance and abandoned vehicles.

Officers from Rugby Town North took part in a planned policing operation at the weekend.

In company with Warwickshire County Council Civil Enforcement and Rugby Borough Council Environmental Protection staff, police visited Benn Ward following a rise in complaints of nuisance and abandoned vehicles.

Most Popular
Police seized vehicles as part of the operation.Police seized vehicles as part of the operation.
Police seized vehicles as part of the operation.

They checked 50 vehicles, seized nine vehicles, issued seven traffic offence reports and reported one to the DVLA.

Eight penalty notice charges were issued, four people were given words of advice and six vehicle keepers will receive letters about their motor documents.

A notice from Rugby Police said: “Parking is at an all time premium in this particular area, so if you are going to park make sure your vehicle is parked considerately and legally.”