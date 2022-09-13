PCSO Stephen McGuire, left, with fellow PCSO Tony Winter, outside Rugby police station.

One of the town’s newest PCSOs Stephen McGuire walked more than five miles around Bilton and Overslade on Thursday morning with colleague PCSO Tony Winter.

Tony knows his beat thoroughly and has been passing on that knowledge to Stephen. After a quick lunch stop, they went out again to deal with an incident of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage.

Stephen completed his training and joined the Rugby team the week before. He said: "I'm looking forward to my future in Rugby. The patrols have been varied, challenging and fun. It's been great to be out meeting with residents and learning what their concerns are.”