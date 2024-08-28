Rugby police officers pelted with bricks while recovering a stolen vehicle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers were pelted with bricks while recovering a stolen vehicle near Rugby.

Fortunately, the officers were uninjured and managed to get the vehicle off the site, thanks also to the brave recovery workers.

The incident happened last week when PC Warren and PC Strange were driving around a site in Ryton-Upon-Dunsmore and spotted a Toyota Hilux which they suspected to be stolen from the Warwickshire area a few days prior.

Warwickshire Police said: "Upon further checks, the Hilux was indeed stolen that morning, but from the Evesham area.

PC Warren and PC Strange were driving around a site in Ryton-Upon-Dunsmore when they spotted this stolen Toyota Hilux (photo by Rugby Police).

"Unfortunately, as they waited for recovery, they were attacked with bricks and other items.

"Despite the attempts to cause harm to the officers, the recovery was completed and the investigation continues. Thanks to Crouch Recovery, who showed no hesitation to enter the site with police following the attack.

"We proactively police all parts of Rugby and the surrounding area and we will continue to do so."