Rugby police recover car which was stolen from house in village

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jul 2025, 13:12 BST
Rugby Police have recovered a car which was stolen from a house in Wolvey.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary in the village on Wednesday morning (July 23).

Two vehicles had been stolen from the property after their keys had been taken.

One of the cars – a black Audi – was tracked to the Aldermans Green area in Coventry.

The Audi stolen in the incident.

Enquiries are still continuing regarding this incident.

Anybody who saw anything suspicious around the Wolvey area between 12am and 1.30am during the morning of Wednesday July 23 can call 101 quoting incident 11 of July 23 2025.

For burglary prevention advice visit https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/

