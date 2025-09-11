Rugby Police’s instincts while out on patrol help recover suspected stolen car

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Sep 2025, 11:43 BST
The vehicle has been seized (photo: Rugby Police).placeholder image
Rugby Police recovered a suspected stolen car after spotting suspicious behaviour while out on patrol.

PCSO Parish and PCSO Barker from Rugby Rural North SNT were conducting patrols in Wolvey when they noticed that a driver ahead was 'in somewhat of a hurry'.

When the officers tried to find out more, the occupants of the car pulled over and fled.

"We inspected the vehicle further and had reason to suspect the vehicle may be stolen - as a result we seized it and enquiries will be made in relation to it," said the PCSOs.

